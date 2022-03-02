PSCOTUS: PA Mail-In Voting Remains In Force, For Now

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state’s 2-year old mail-in voting law will remain in place pending further action by the panel. The decision overturned last month’s ruling by a majority of judges on the Commonwealth Court that would have made the law expire in 2-weeks. The GOP majority there said voters should have to approve the 2019 no-excuse mail-in voting law by using a constitutional amendment. Democrats on the panel disagreed pointing out that the state constitution says elections “shall be by ballot or by such other method as may be prescribed by law.” Eleven of the GOP plaintiffs in the current legal challenge voted for the law they now oppose. The next statewide election is Primary Day on May-17th.