Mountville Man Dies In 3-Vehicle Traffic Accident

The man who died in a three-vehicle crash in Lancaster County Sunday night has been identified. Manheim Township police say the crash happened at around 7pm along Route-222, just south of the Landis Valley Road overpass. Officers say the victim, 24-year-old Johnny Sepulveda from Mountville, was driving southbound when he crossed over the median and collided with two vehicles traveling north. The Coroner’s Office says Sepulveda died on the operating table. Four other people were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.