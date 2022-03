No arrest yet following a stabbing at a Lancaster City nightclub early Sunday morning. Police say the 43-year-old victim and the suspect had a “brief confrontation” at around 1am at Rainmakers along the 700-block of East Chestnut Street. The two men did not know each other. Officers say the victim was treated for a cut on his head and neck area. The wound was not life-threatening. Anyone who knows more is asked to call police.