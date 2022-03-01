Lancaster Co. Man Convicted Of Killing York Co. Woman In 1997 Gets New Trial

A new trial has been ordered for the man previously convicted of killing a York County woman nearly 25-years ago. Police say Jennifer Myers was robbed, tied up and sexually assaulted at her business, Tailfeather Gallery, in West Manchester Township back in August of 1996. Myers survived and later recognized her attacker at a convenience store as Kevin Dowling of East Petersburg, Lancaster County. Just before that trial was to start, Myers was shot and killed at her new business, Gray Fox Gallery in Spring Forge Plaza in Spring Grove in October of 1997. At Dowling’s trial, Sandra Eller, the sole eyewitness stated that after grocery shopping, she saw the suspect in the parking lot of the shopping center near the time of the deadly shooting. Initially, the time stamp on her receipt appeared to be too late but a State Police trooper testified that the time was behind and inaccurate seeming to give more credence to Eller’s testimony. Dowling was sentenced to death then his execution was stayed in 2013. Dowling remains in state prison. Now, the York Daily Record reports that a Lebanon County judge has ruled that prosecutors did not reveal to Dowling’s defense that the time stamps were accurate and that Eller must have been mistaken in her identification. The state says it plans to appeal.