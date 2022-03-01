Fastnacht Day 2022

It’s Fastnacht Day, also known as Fat Tuesday. Traditionally its when Christians had to use lard, sugar, butter, and eggs before Lent began the next day on Ash Wednesday. The delicious treats are available at a variety of grocery stores and bakeries but many groups use them as fundraisers like Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Columbia, Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Lancaster or the Lafayette Fire Company in Lancaster. In York County the fire companies selling them include East Prospect and Seven Valleys.