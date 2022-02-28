Stabbing In Lancaster Co. Leaves Man Injured

There was a stabbing in Lancaster County over the weekend. West Earl Township Police say they were called to Miller Road in Akron Saturday evening for suspicious people and vehicles parked there. The vehicles were unoccupied. Officers then heard a disturbance at a home in the area and found a man lying in a yard along the first block of Main Street. The victim, in his early 20’s was treated for a stab wound to his lower leg. The suspect fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.