Russian-Made Products No Longer Sold In PA Fine Wine & Good Spirits Stores

Posted on February 28, 2022

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has instructed all state Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers to remove Russian-made products from shelves as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine. Russian-made Special Order products are also no longer available. Although some producers give their vodkas Russian-themed monikers and marketing because many consumers often associate vodka with Russia, few products carried by Fine Wine & Good Spirits are actually sourced from Russia. In fact, only two products stocked in stores – Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas – and about a half-dozen Special Order brands come from Russia. Meanwhile, the front of the State Capitol building was lit up in blue and yellow Saturday night, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

