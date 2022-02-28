Man Wounded In Columbia Shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in Columbia Saturday. Police say the 21-year old victim was treated for a leg wound. While officers say the incident was not a random act of violence, there is no danger to the public. They continue to investigate.
