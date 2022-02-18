Suspects Sought In Columbia Theft, Exposure

There’s the saying “it’s like taking candy from a baby”, but in this case it was someone taking a little girl’s electric vehicle. Columbia Boro Police say the pink electric 4-wheeler, valued at 13-hundred dollars, was stolen from her backyard in the 300-block of North Third Street on February 10th. And officers also need help identifying a man who exposed himself in a retail store. It happened just before 12:30pm on February 7th at the Dollar General on Lancaster Avenue. The man was captured on surveillance video. See censored photos at the Columbia Boro Facebook page.

