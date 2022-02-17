Suspect Who Videotaped Child Sex Assaults Charged In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster County man has been arrested for multiple sex crimes involving children. State Police say 24-year old Anthony Fox of Penn Township is accused of assaulting children and videotaping the attacks. Troopers say Fox is charged with four counts of rape of a child and more than a dozen other felonies. Police say a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led police to find child pornography allegedly uploaded on a cloud service by Fox. The suspect is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of 750-thousand dollars bail.