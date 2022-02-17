PA COVID-19 Weekly Update

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Feb. 14.

“The latest post-vaccination, often called breakthrough, data continues to prove the science that getting up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations is effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said.

In Pennsylvania, from January 2021 through Feb. 11, 2022:

71 percent of reported COVID-19 cases,

83 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations, and

80 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths were in unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, individuals.

“The post-vaccination percentages we are seeing here are on par with those in other states,” she said, noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportsOpens In A New Window that national COVID-19 hospitalization data for December show that unvaccinated adults ages 50-64 were 45-times more likely to be hospitalized; people 65 and over were 51-times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Pennsylvania and national data show that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even as more post-vaccination cases occur in the context of more transmissible variants and more residents getting vaccinated,” Klinepeter said. “I encourage everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.”

Vaccines are free and available across the state through vaccines.govOpens In A New Window.

Weekly Update

Pennsylvania continues to make critical strides in getting eligible residents vaccinated by working closely with vaccine providers, grassroots organizations, and relevant stakeholders to ensure all Pennsylvanians have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Feb. 14, 76.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted and get children ages 5–18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.govOpens In A New Window to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:

109,327 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

40,041 booster doses administered in the past week.

18,008 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 10.9% compared to the previous week.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Feb. 7 –Sunday, Feb. 13:

The daily average number of cases was 3,695.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 14 was 25.6 percent lower than on Feb. 7. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 21% and 19%, respectively.

Approximately 12.7% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

26.6% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

For more information on the Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit here.

To stay informed about the Wolf Administration’s vaccination efforts, the latest federal vaccine news, and answers to pressing vaccine questions, visit the Unite Against COVID Weekly Update.