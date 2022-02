One man is dead following an early morning single-vehicle traffic accident in York County. Northern Regional Police say a pick-up truck went off the the 5200 block of Blooming Grove Road, Manheim Township, at around 2:37a Tuesday. Officers say the vehicle hit a guide rail, then a utility pole. The lone driver was taken to York Hospital where he died about 4-hours later. The Coroner’s Office identifies him as 51-year-old Sean Fix of New Freedom Boro. An autopsy was ordered.