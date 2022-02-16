Man Charged With Stabbing EMT Treating Him In Lancaster City

A Columbia man faces multiple charges after he is accused of cutting an EMT who was treating him. Lancaster City Police say 27-year old Jeremic Medina-Dorta approached a person in the area of North Arch and West Walnut Streets Saturday evening claiming he had hurt his foot and that he was tripping on LSD. When an EMT arrived and tried to treat him, Medina-Dorta started kicking and punching her. Then he pulled a knife and cut the female first responder on her torso before police disarmed him. Medina-Dorta is being held in the county prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.