January-6 Committee Issues Subpoena To PA State Senator

Republican Pennsylvania State Senator has been subpoenaed by the Committee investigating the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. Doug Mastriano represents that 33rd Legislative District that covers Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York counties. The panel’s chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi is seeking information about efforts to send false slates of electors to Washington and change the outcome of the 2020 election. The committee cited a Nov. 28, 2020, tweet by Mastriano that said he advocated the Pennsylvania Legislature appoint different electors after President Joe Biden’s won the state. Then on January 5, 2021, Mastriano signed a letter to former Vice President Mike Pence asking him to delay certification of the electoral results on January 6.