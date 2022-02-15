York Co. Man Pleads Guilty But Rejects Plea Deal On Sentencing

A Newberry Township man has pleaded guilty to two counts of drug delivery resulting in death and related crimes but he rejected a deal for a prison term of 10-to-20 years. The York Daily Record reports that 35-year old David Taylor admitted that he provided the fentanyl that killed 27-year old Edward Ahrens of York, on Dec. 23, 2016. Taylor also acknowledged that he gave 30-year-old Jared Connelly of Manchester, the fentanyl that resulted in his death on June 3, 2018. A judge will deliver a sentence in April. For now, Taylor is being held in the York County Prison. Earlier, Taylor testified at trial against the supplier of the drugs, David Seecharran, who was found guilty of third-degree murder among other offenses. He was sentenced from 30 to 60 years in prison.