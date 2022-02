A Lancaster city man is being held on $600,000 bail after he was arrested for repeatedly raped a young girl over several years. Police say a now-13-year-old girl told them that 30-year-old Mee Reh had sexually abused her since she was 6-years-old at his residence along North Lime Street. Lancaster Online reports that Reh has been charged with rape of a child, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.