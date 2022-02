If you live in a spot that’s popular with tourists, you may want to check to see if your house is listed as an AirBnB or on other hosting sites, even if you didn’t register as one. Lititz police responded to a call Friday evening for a report of unknown people on a front porch on the 100-block of East Lincoln Avenue. Officers say the people were looking for a key box because they had “rented” the house from AirBnB. Turns out it was an online scam.