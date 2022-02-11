FAA Investigating Helicopter Crash In York Co.

A helicopter crashed into a York County field and now the FAA is investigating. Officials say the chooper went down Wednesday afternoon in a field near the Shoestring Aviation Airfield in Stewartstown. The pilot suffered minor injuries.
