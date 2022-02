The person who died in Lancaster County traffic accident on Wednesday evening was a 5th grader in the Warwick School District. According to Lancaster Online, the Coroner confirmed that 10-year old Libby Miller was fatally injured in the crash that happened when a vehicle and a tractor trailer car carrier collided at Lititz Road and Route-72. Another person was injured but we do not know their condition. A grief counselor will be available this morning at the Bonfield Elementary School.