Crews Battle Fires In Hanover/Lancaster

Five residents were displaced following a fire in a Hanover duplex. Officials say the first alarm went out at just before 3pm along the 1st block of North Penn Street in the borough. The York Daily Record reports that no humans were injured but a cat and two ferrets died. Firefighters rescued two other cats. No word yet on the cause of the blaze which started in the basement. Meanwhile, Lancaster Online reports that a Northern Regional police officer caught a man who jumped from the second floor of a burning Warwick Township home. Both were being treated for injuries after the blaze started at around 4pm along the 300-block of Meadow Valley Road. No one else was hurt but the home sustained heavy damage especially to the 1st floor. A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.