Columbia Man Charged In Mt. Joy Armed Robbery

An arrest has been made in Monday’s armed robbery at a Mount Joy convenience store. Police have charged 22-year old Douglas Nogel Jr. of Columbia with robbery and simple assault. Officers say Nogel pointed a handgun and demanded money from a clerk at the Turkey Hill store along East Main Street just before 5am. Lancaster Online reports that Nogel is currently awaiting trial on two firearms violations committed in 2019, one of them a felony. For now, the suspect remains in the county prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.