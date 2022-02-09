Wolf Unveils Final Budget Proposal

Governor Tom Wolf delivered his final state budget address on Tuesday. The Democratic governor’s proposal totals $43.7 billion dollars and does not contain an increase to the state income or state sales tax. Wolf ‘s spending plan relies on the billions of dollars in remaining federal aid that was sent to Pennsylvanian to help recover from the ongoing pandemic. But the GOP-controlled General Assembly prefers to save the money. The governor’s budget includes $1.25 billion more in funding for public education, an additional $200 million for special education and $70 million more for early childhood education. Wolf also proposes to cut the tax rate on corporate profits by roughly 40% over the next 5-years while also wanting to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage which was set at $7.25/hour back in 2009. He would immediately raise the wage to $12/hour, going up by $0.50 increments until it reaches $15/hour. Learn more about the plan at the web site: budget.pa.gov. Hearings begin in the state legislature next week. The new fiscal year begins on July-1.