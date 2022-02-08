Unresponsive Inmate In Lancaster Co. Prison Dies

An inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell at Lancaster County Prison has died. Police say 35-year-old Paul Reardon was taken to the hospital on February 1st and was pronounced dead on February 5th. An investigation is ongoing.
