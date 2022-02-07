Lancaster Co. Dad Who Gave Son Gun Sentenced For Role In Shooting

A Lancaster Co. man has been sentenced from 3.5-to-7 years in prison for his role in a shooting. Prosecutors say 44-year-old Mark Ivie Sr. of Ephrata admitted he handed his son an AR-15 rifle during a fist fight with a group of unarmed people on July 4, 2020. The argument was over a post on the social media app Snapchat. Police say 21-year-old Mark Ivie Jr. then fired 14-shots at the group, wounding 4-people. The son was convicted of various crimes last year and then sentenced from 24-to-50 years in prison.