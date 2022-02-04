More Charges Filed Against Lancaster Co. Suspect

Two counts of Aggravated Assault have been added against the suspect shot by police in Lancaster County earlier this week. While U.S.Marshalls tried to serve warrants on 38-year old Zachary Gilbaugh Tuesday, he allegedly threw cement bricks at police, threatened them with a large, circular saw blade and a blowtorch, and drove his minivan towards two officers. Gilbaugh was hit by gunfire multiple times and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital. The suspect was wanted for multiple crimes in Berks County including stalking, violating a protection from abuse order, burglary, motor vehicle theft, among others.