Wolf’s Plan To Spend PA’s share Of Biden’s American Rescue Plan

Pennsylvania received $1.7-billion dollars from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan that so far has not been spent. But Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday laid out his plan for using the funds to help the state heal from the COVID-19 pandemic. House Republicans reject spending the money and instead want to hold the cash as a form of rainy day fund. Among the highlights of the governor’s plan, $500-million dollars would be allocated for job training, broadband, transportation, after-school programs and child care assistance. $325-million would offer support to the state’s healthcare system. $225-million would go to Small Business Support for those economically impacted by the pandemic. And $204-million would offer direct property tax relief. Wolf says “It’s past time we take action.”