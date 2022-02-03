PA Re-Districting Map Update

Posted on February 3, 2022

With the process of creating a new map for Pennsylvania’s congressional districts deadlocked, the state Supreme Court has ordered a report to possibly help them end the stalemate. The Republican-controlled legislature approved a new map mostly along party lines which Democratic Governor Tom Wolf vetoed. The matter then moved to the state’s top court. Now, the majority five Democratic justices issued an order Wednesday directing a lower judge to draft a report by Monday that would recommend a new map.

Headlines

