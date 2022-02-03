PA Groundhogs Disagree On Predictions

Despite cloudy skies over Pennsylvania Wednesday, Groundhog Day, the state’s most famous prognosticating marmot saw his shadow and according to lore, predicted another 6-weeks of winter. But he was in the minority. York County’s Poor Richard, Dover Doug and Lancaster County’s Octoraro Orphie all went the other way calling for an early spring. In the short term though, a large weather system will move into our region tonight starting as rain and then change to freezing rain on Friday before ending with some snow later in the day. The complete forecast is just ahead.