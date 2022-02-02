PA COVID-19 Weekly Update

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 31.

“We are glad to see case numbers trending downward and healthcare workers on the frontlines are starting to get the support they need and deserve,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We have the tools to ensure those trends continue and can demonstrate support for healthcare workers by encouraging more people to get vaccinated and everyone to get their booster dose.”

This week the department announced additional support for Pennsylvania’s healthcare workers and patients through the Wolf Administration’s multi-layered strategy which includes, among other things, sending state-administered healthcare strike teams into hospitals and setting up regional support sites at long-term care facilities to allow hospitals to free up beds to treat more people.

Weekly Update

Pennsylvania continues to make critical strides in getting eligible residents vaccinated by working closely with vaccine providers, grassroots organizations, and relevant stakeholders to ensure all Pennsylvanians have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 31, 75.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5–18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.govOpens In A New Window to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:

164,247 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 73,426 booster doses administered in the past week. 18,498 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 27.3% compared to the previous week. A major snow storm and a post-holiday decline consistent with national trends affected the numbers.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Jan. 24 –Sunday, Jan. 30:

The daily average number of cases was 11,405.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 31 was 23.8 percent lower than on Jan. 24. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 18.9% and 14.4%, respectively. Approximately 22.1% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients. 30.6% of all ventilators statewide are in use.



The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

For more information on the Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit here.

To stay informed about the Wolf Administration’s vaccination efforts, the latest federal vaccine news, and answers to pressing vaccine questions, visit the Unite Against COVID Weekly Update.