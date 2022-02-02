Driver Arrested In Hit-&-Run Crash That Killed Dr. In Lancaster City

A pediatrician was struck and killed by a van as he crossed a Lancaster City street last October and now the driver has been arrested. Police says 51-year-old Rodolfo Paradas of Lancaster, was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it hit Dr. Steven Killough as he crossed West Chestnut Street at North Prince Street. Killough died two weeks later. Officers say Paradas has been charged with multiple offenses including accidents involving death or personal injury, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. Police say they are trying to find a witness to the crash.