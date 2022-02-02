Chester County Suspect Shot In Lancaster Co.

A suspect wanted in Chester County was shot by police in Lancaster County. The Berks County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Zachary Gilbaugh was wanted for multiple crimes including stalking, violating a protection from abuse order, burglary, motor vehicle theft among others. Members of the U.S. Marshals’ Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force were trying to serve Gilbaugh warrants Tuesday morning at a home along the 1400-block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township. Officers say the suspect resisted arrest by first throwing cement bricks at them, then he allegedly threatened officers with a blow torch before he tried to drive away. Police say when Gilbaugh drove towards them, officers fired wounding the suspect several times. He was taken to a hospital but we do not know his condition.