PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday

A week ago state health officials confirmed over 11,000 positive cases of COVID-19. Yesterday, the number was just under 5,000. Officials say a week ago there were 189-deaths due to the disease, while yesterday there were 18. The data shows a similar drop in hospitalizations. Meanwhile on Monday, the Wolf administration announced a plan to free up beds at Pennsylvania hospitals who don’t have sufficient staff to be able to receive new admissions. Regional support will be provided at a skilled nursing facility in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Blair County and Clarion County. Officials say as COVID-19 stats fall, hospital beds are needed for people with other health problems.