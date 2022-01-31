York Co. Coroner’s Update

Results are pending from an autopsy performed on an infant who died in York County last week. The Coroner’s Office says the 7-week-old child was found dead in a home along the 100-block of Bentz Mill Road in Washington Township last Thursday morning. State Police are investigating. Meanwhile the Coroner has ruled homicide as the manner of death for a man in York City last fall. Police say 32-year-old Yusufu Kargbo died from blunt force trauma in a home along the 200-block of East Philadelphia Street on November-15th. Homicide means ‘death by the hands of another’ and while officials say a brother was involved in the death, so far no charges have been filed.

