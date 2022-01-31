PA Democrats Choose Endorsements

The Pennsylvania Democratic Committee met over the weekend to choose which candidates to endorse for the three statewide races on the May primary ballot. They chose Attorney General Josh Shapiro for governor and State Representative Austin Davis for Lieutenant Governor. However, after two rounds of voting, they were unable to pick a candidate to endorse for U.S.Senate. Congressman Conor Lamb fell just short of the two-thirds of votes necessary to garner official support. Lt. Governor John Fetterman was second and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta finished third.