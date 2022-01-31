Court Rules PA’s 2019 Mail-In Voting Unconstitutional

More than 2-years after Pennsylvania’s Republican controlled legislature passed and Democratic Governor Tom Wolf signed expanded voting rules, Commonwealth Court on Friday ruled the law unconstitutional. The majority on panel of judges said before legislation authorizing no-excuse mail-in voting could become official, the change should have been approved by voters using a constitutional amendment. Wolf says the ruling will be put on hold as his administration appeals the decision to the state Supreme Court. The next statewide election is Primary Day on May-17th.