York Co. Domestic Violence Suspect Caught

Posted on January 28, 2022

A man who fled after instigating a physical domestic case in York County has been apprehended. Police say 30-year old Terrance Faus, Jr allegedly assaulted a 30-year old woman and hit his 68-year old father in the face during a confrontation on January 14th. Officers say Faus fled before they arrived at the residence along the 14-hundred block of Prayer Mission Road in Lower Windsor Township, but he was taken into custody the next day. Faus now faces multiple charges including aggravated assault and strangulation.

Headlines

