The Lancaster City woman wanted for a shooting that injured a man last weekend has turned herself in. Police say 30-year-old Janieca Rivera allegedly shot a man along the first block of Chesapeake Street at around 4:30a Sunday. We still do not know the condition of that victim. Rivera has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Discharging a Firearm in the City.