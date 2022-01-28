COVID-19 Claims 40,000 So Far In PA

Pennsylvania has surpassed 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. For some perspective, CDC data shows that the state averages about 3,000 deaths from influenza and pneumonia each year. State health officials say more than 80% of coronavirus-related deaths over the last year were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people. Now that COVID-19 vaccines are widely available, more than 75% of the state’s residents age 18 and older have been vaccinated. Its been 22-months since the first COVID cases were confirmed in the commonwealth and since then over 2-million have been logged. Get information on how to protect yourself through vaccination at the web site: vaccine.gov.