York Co. Fire Displaces Four

A portable heater sparked a house fire in York County. The fire was reported Wednesday around 5:20am on South Royal Street in Springettsbury Township. No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
A portable heater sparked a house fire in York County. The fire was reported Wednesday around 5:20am on South Royal Street in Springettsbury Township. No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
There is no custom code to display.