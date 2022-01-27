PA Hospitals Get Financial Help To Support Nurses

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania dropped Wednesday to just over 12,000 as 183-new deaths were reported. Meanwhile, there’s help on the way for hospitals in the commonwealth that are still feeling the strain from a staffing crisis. The state legislature yesterday unanimously approved fast-tracked legislation which Governor Tom Wolf intends to sign. The $225 million relief package is generally split between acute care general hospitals and critical access hospitals for recruitment of nurses and retention programs.