PA Hospitals Get Financial Help To Support Nurses

Posted on January 27, 2022

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania dropped Wednesday to just over 12,000 as 183-new deaths were reported. Meanwhile, there’s help on the way for hospitals in the commonwealth that are still feeling the strain from a staffing crisis. The state legislature yesterday unanimously approved fast-tracked legislation which Governor Tom Wolf intends to sign. The $225 million relief package is generally split between acute care general hospitals and critical access hospitals for recruitment of nurses and retention programs.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.