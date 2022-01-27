Fatal Crash In Maryland Claims York Man

A York man died after a single-vehicle traffic accident last weekend in Maryland. The Coroner’s Officer says 39-year-old Clinton Rice of Springfield Township was behind the wheel Sunday night on I-83 southbound in Baltimore County when he swerved off one side of the road then went back across the roadway and off the other side. Police say the vehicle then overturned and stopped on its roof. Rice was unrestrained and partially ejected. A passenger was treated and released. An investigation continues.