Double Attempted Murder Suspect Found Guilty In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster County man who tried to kill a man two times has been convicted of attempted homicide. The District Attorney’s Office says 34-year old Robert Sheetz of Quarryville shot a man in August 2017 in a wooded area in Conestoga and walked away. The next day he returned and saw the victim was still alive, so Sheetz shot the victim in the head and hit him in the head and neck with a hatchet. Prosecutors say the victim suffered severe injuries, including a lacerated lung, internal bleeding and a shattered jaw but he didn’t die. Instead he was able to crawl to help. Sheetz will be sentenced at a later date.