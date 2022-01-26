Wolf Accelerates PA State Worker Min. Wage Hike

Pennsylvania will raise the minimum wage for commonwealth employees to $15 per hour by Jan. 31, 2022. Governor Tom Wolf announced this acceleration to the minimum wage timeline for commonwealth employees which was originally scheduled to set the $15 minimum wage in 2024. Wolf says “Increases in the minimum wage raise employee morale, productivity and work quality, while lowering turnover and training costs.” The increase would benefit nearly 1.5 million workers, or about 25 percent of Pennsylvania workers. The Governor also renewed his call for the General Assembly to raise the minimum wage for all workers in the state.