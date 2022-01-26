Update: Shootings In York/Lancaster

A shooting in York City left a 45-year old man wounded. 9-1-1 dispatchers say it happened along the 800 block of East Gas Avenue at around 5:30p Tuesday. Officials say the injury was not life-threatening. Meanwhile, an arrest warrant for has been issued for a woman following a Lancaster City shooting last weekend. Police say 30-year-old Janieca Rivera allegedly shot a man along the first block of Chesapeake Street at around 4:30a Sunday. We do not know the condition of that victim. Rivera has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Discharging a Firearm in the City. She remains at-large.