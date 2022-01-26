Suspected Burglar Targeted 6-Counties Including Lancaster/York

A Chester County man has been arrested for multiple burglaries across the state, including several in York and Lancaster. Police have charged 45-year old Francisco Cartagena with multiple crimes including 26 felony counts of Burglary. Meanwhile, State Police are investigating the burglary of various weapons in York County. The theft of 10-firearms, a crossbow, and a rifle scope occurred while the homeowner was out of his house located on Shippensburg Road in Washington Township last November. Anyone with information on the stolen weapons is asked to contact PA Crime Stoppers.