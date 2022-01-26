Suspect Guilty Of Officer Assaults In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster County jury has convicted a man of assaulting a police officer. Police say 36-year old Andrew Goslin confronted officers as they handled a domestic disturbance involving Goslin’s family members in a parking lot in Quarryville in August of 2020. Goslin, who brought an assault rifle with him, got into what was described as an intensive fight with two officers and placed one in a chokehold. Both officers were injured. One of Goslin’s sons was also convicted of assaulting an officer, while his wife was convicted of disorderly conduct. All three will be sentenced at a later date.