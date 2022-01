A suspect has been charged with 5-felony counts of attempted homicide, along with aggravated arson, and other offenses following a fire in York City. Police allege that 31-year old Kristopher Barnes of York set the blaze that damaged two homes on the 100-block of Lincoln Street Sunday morning. Officers say Barnes, who was identified using witnesses and surveillance video, had been in a romantic relationship with one of the residents and had previously threatened her on other occasions.