A juvenile who was just 14 when he shot and killed a man in Lancaster City has been sentenced. LancasterOnline reports that Rahmir Hopkins was convicted of third-degree homicide and carrying a firearm without a license in the October-2019 death of 25-year-old Luis Perez. It happened during a fight on South Lime Street. On Monday, Hopkins who is now 17 was ordered to serve from 10-to-20 years in prison. The teen is one of the youngest people ever convicted of murder in the county.