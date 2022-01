Women are advised to be very careful when meeting with a person they only know from online. Well that word should also be taken by men. West Lampeter Township Police say two women allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint after he agreed to meet with one of them recently on Sycamore Drive. Officers say 37-year old Shianne Westbroook and 42-year old Tami Hart hit the victim with the butt of a handgun and stole $120-dollars. The pair have been arrested and charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy.