Flames Displace Multiple Residents In The Region

Several families were displaced by fires over the weekend. The streak started in York County with a blaze at an apartment building in Railroad Boro just west of Shrewsbury Friday evening. Several people are being assisted by the Red Cross. In Lancaster County, a fire started in a barn in Earl Township on Saturday afternoon and spread to a house. This happened along the 300-block of Red Well Road just south of New Holland. Both structures were destroyed. The damage is estimated at 900-thousand dollars and 5-people were forced out. Two people were displaced after a blaze early Sunday morning in Lancaster City. Flames broke out on the second story of a duplex located on the 600-block of Hershey Avenue. The building has been deemed not safe to enter. And in York City there was a fire at a home along the 100-block of Lincoln Street. There were no reported injuries at any of the fires.